Man sentenced for attacking man outside home in 2014

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – A New Bedford man accused of assaulting another man outside his home will spend 5-7 years in state prison, according to the DA’s office.

Manuel Mattias, 30, of New Bedford appeared in Fall River Superior Court pleading guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery.

The DA’s office says in October of 2014, the victim was helping out at a liquor store that has since closed on County Street when Mattias tried to enter the store around closing time. The store owner said Mattias the became angry.

Hours later, the victim was reportedly talking to friends outside his home on Washington Street when Mattias attacked him. The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford before being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital.

“The defendant is a danger to the community and we need to be protected from him,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn said.