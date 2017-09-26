Musicians, would-be concertgoers seek compensation after festival flops

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – The first-ever Newport Contemporary Music Series was supposed to be a premier concert series in the City by the Sea this past summer, but most of the concerts were canceled, professional musicians say they weren’t paid and some consumers have not received refunds for tickets.

Nellie Zimmerman says she spent more than $300 for five tickets to one of the festival’s events.

“We don’t have a lot of money so we don’t spend a lot on tickets, but in this case, I thought ‘Phillip Glass! In Newport! We can all go and it will be wonderful,'” Zimmerman said.

The concert was supposed to be one of the highlights of this summer’s Newport Contemporary Music Series, a new music festival created by Rhode Islander Paul Van Anglen. Three days before the July 22 concert, Zimmerman found out it was canceled.

“I kept getting these emails saying ‘of course we’re going to refund your money,’ and nothing ever happened,” Zimmerman recalled. “He keeps coming up with creative excuses.”

Call 12 for Action checked and learned two consumers have filed complaints about the music series with the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office.

In the meantime, about 100 musicians who were hired for the summer series are owed an estimated $120,000, according to the Boston Musicians Association. Some are seeking relief in small claims court. According to court records, nine suits have been filed against Van Anglen and his nonprofit, Newport Contemporary Arts, Inc.

Van Anglen did not respond to questions about the musicians’ payment or the small claims cases he’s facing.

But in an email, Van Anglen acknowledged, “There were a few people who seemed to have not received refunds yet from the Philip Glass events. We are working now to get those back to the couple people who have not yet been refunded.”

Amy Kempe, a spokesperson for the Attorney General, said the office is working to have refunds provided to the consumers who’ve filed complaints.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.