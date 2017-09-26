National Grid restores power in Rehoboth after crash

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) – Crews have restored power in the area of Fall River Avenue in Rehoboth after a pickup truck hit a utility pole, splitting it in half.

The crash occurred in front of an auto body shop early Tuesday morning. The driver of the truck, which was towing a utility trailer, lost control of the vehicle before crashing into the pole, according to police. The driver told police that the trailer started to fishtail and he over-corrected.

Police said the crash caused a “significant power outage for a short time.”

The driver was not injured in the crash and there were no other vehicles involved, according to police.