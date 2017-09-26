NE Tech to open its first residence hall

Related Coverage NE Tech to launch $120M expansion project

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – The New England Institute of Technology is expected to open it’s first residence hall this week.

The residence hall is all part of a major expansion, complete with new dining facilities, a fitness center and classroom space.

New England Tech opened their new 200 acre main campus building in East Greenwich in 2011. The residence hall will have 400 beds and this will be the first time students can live on campus.

The Institute believes the new multi million dollar investment will broaden their reach nationally and even world-wide.

“We’ll be able to reach more students geographically,” Vice President for Enrollment Lynn Fawthrop said. “That now is nationally and globally possible.”

Fawthrop said students will move in once the residence hall opens on Friday. There’s key card access for safety, study rooms and washers and dryers that will text students to let them know when a load of wash is complete.

The Institute is also almost finished with building a game room and a dining room has already been completed. All of the improvements allow New England Tech to broaden their search for students and create a classic university feel in addition to the training and classroom experience already there, according to Fawthrop.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of an institution that’s on the move and growing leaps and bounds,” she said.