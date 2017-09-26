Pawtucket daycare looking for help after driver charged with DUI destroys playground

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – In January 2017, a driver facing a DUI charge among others drove their car into the playground at the TLC Daycare Center causing heavy damage. The center has been without a full playground ever since.

Pictures show the damage the car left behind after it crashed into the TLC daycare center’s playground. Car pieces were scattered and the fence was ruined. That’s just some of the damage described.

“Trees down, play yard is just devastated, toys ruined, bike path ruined,” said Karen Carter-Chabot, the director at TLC Daycare Center.

The current playground is only suitable for infants and toddlers. Carter-Chabot says it’s not meant for their kids that are up to five-years- old. She estimates a new playground will cost $50 thousand. The centers insurance is only able to cover $25 thousand and she says the woman charged isn’t able to help fund a rebuild.

“My understanding of it is is that the person who hit us either didn’t have coverage or had inadequate coverage for us to be able to use them as a resource to rebuild,” said Carter-Chabot.

Shatina Kullander of Pawtucket is being charged with a DUI among other charges in this crash since she drove off. Chabot just wants it all to be over with so her kids have an adequate place to play and learn.

“It’s the children and the opportunities for learning and the opportunities for just play and exercise that they don’t get to do because the playground isn’t there anymore,” she said.

A Go Fund Me has now been started for the center. The goal is $25 thousand since the center’s insurance covers the other $25 thousand.