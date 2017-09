FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) – Massachusetts State Police say no one was hurt in a car fire on Route 140 Tuesday morning.

It is unknown how the fire in the car started.

A viewer sent Eyewitness News the above video of the scene on Route 140 South near Exit 8 around 7:30 a.m., which he took as a passenger in a car driving by.

The video shows the car with fire coming from the hood.