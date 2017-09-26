RI tax preparer accused of filing false tax returns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A federal grand jury handed up an indictment Tuesday charging a tax preparer with filing fraudulent tax returns in the names of his clients, according to acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts William Weinreb.

Raymond Petrarca, 63, of West Warwick, is facing 44 counts of preparing false federal income tax returns.

Petrarca owned and operated Stratus Financial Group, a tax preparation business located in Warwick, according to the indictment.

From at least 2011 through 2015, the indictment alleges Petrarca prepared and filed falsified federal tax returns in his clients’ names by adding false and inflated deductions for home mortgage interest and charitable donations, as well as false and inflated credits for purported home energy improvements.

Weinreb said Petrarca faces up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.