Second PawSox hearing to be held Tuesday

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – The Senate Finance Committee will hold its second public hearing on the proposed PawSox ballpark Tuesday evening.

The meeting will be held at Tolman High School in Pawtucket from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. After the first meeting stretched on for seven hours, public testimony has been limited to four hours.

Those wishing to make a comment can sign up at the door. Length of time per person will be divided equally based on the number of people who sign up.

Doors will open for sign-ups beginning at 5 p.m.

Six hearings will be held in total across the state. A full schedule of dates and locations can be found below:

October 3: University of Rhode Island

October 11: New England Tech

October 12: Roger Williams University

October 19: Bryant University

In May, the PawSox ownership group unveiled a plan to build a new, $83-million stadium on the site of the Apex building in Pawtucket, with $45 million funded by the team, $23 million covered by the state and $15 million covered by the city of Pawtucket.

While Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien has been pushing hard for the stadium, Gov. Gina Raimondo and House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello have appeared lukewarm toward it, and critics have questioned whether public money should be used for a ballpark. Meanwhile, officials in Worcester have begun an effort to lure the team there.