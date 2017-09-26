State lawmaker’s company accused of fraud in West Warwick land deal

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A landscape contractor is suing Rhode Island Rep. Jared Nunes’s family business, in a dispute involving access that the plaintiff claims was eliminated illegally from a piece of land.

The Town of West Warwick and its Finance Director John Cimino are named in the five-count lawsuit, along with 4N Properties, LLC.

Nunes denies fraud was committed by his company that, according to corporate filings, is involved in “the purchase of, improvements to and sale of property.” Nunes said he is a partner in the company.

His father Ronald, also a principal with 4N Properties, signed the purchase and sales agreement.

Cimino has yet to return a request for comment from Target 12.

The company address is listed as 1 Nunes Lane, a stretch of asphalt owned by the Nunes family that is at the crossroads of the controversy.

In the lawsuit, Read’s Landscape Construction alleges “4N Properties illegally altered the deed,” removing Nunes Lane as a right of way to the land that John Read bought for $80,000 in June 2016.

Nunes, a four-term democrat, said nothing was “illegally altered.”

Read told Target 12 the understanding during the purchase process was his landscaping trucks could use Nunes Lane to drive onto the property. He planned on building an office and garage bays on the land, but he claims losing the right of way has restricted his ability use the land.

“Nunes Lane was always the access from the day we first came here,” Read said from the weed-covered acre. “It’s always been on every plat map. There was no inclination they were going to get rid of [Nunes Lane.]”

A legal description of the property that included Nunes Lane as a right of way was approved by the town planning board in February 2016.

But about two months before the closing, a different description that omitted the right of way was recorded with the town.

While Read said he would’ve never bought the land without the right of way, Nunes countered, saying he would’ve never sold it with the right of way in place.

“He’s using these wild accusations to try and extort something that he never negotiated and never paid for at the time of closing.” Nunes said. “If he doesn’t like the deal, I will buy the property back from him.”

The lawsuit claims 4N Properties “has committed fraud” and “misrepresentation.”

The town is accused of failing “to follow the correct process and procedure for abandoning a right of way.”

Nunes said he would ask a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states Read has suffered “irreparable harm as a result of the Defendants’ actions,” but does not state a dollar amount.

