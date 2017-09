NEW BEDFORD, R.I. (WPRI) – A world leader made a stop in New Bedford on Wednesday as part of his visit to the U.S.

Jose Ulisses Correia e Silva, the Prime Minister of Cape Verde, toured the city’s commercial fishing port with New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell.

Silva became Prime Minister of the island nation last year.

“Cape Verde has made New Bedford a much richer place and we are very proud of the tradition here,” Mitchell said.