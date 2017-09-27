Chariho School District denies laptop appeal for home schooled student

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) – The Chariho School District has denied the appeal for a home schooled student to receive a school issued laptop.

“Chariho Regional School District does not provide home schooled students a 1:1 device, as they are not working towards a Chariho Regional High School Diploma,” Jane Daly, Assistant Superintendent said.

Megan Warner is a high school junior in her first year of home schooling.

She says she’s struggling to tackle some of her school work because she doesn’t have access to a school district issued laptop.

Warner lives in the Chariho Regional School District and went to the high school for her freshman and sophomore years.

Like all students in the district, she was assigned a laptop for her school work.

“That was her textbook. Everything is on there,” her father Mike Warner said.

State law requires school districts to provide textbooks for home instruction, so Mike assumed that the district would provide a laptop for his daughter.

Instead, she got a stack of paper textbooks.

“She’s never had anything but the computer,” Mike said.

The Warner’s then appealed the district’s decision, but the school committee denied that appeal on Tuesday.

The Warners plan to appeal to the Rhode Island Department of Education.