The morning in ‘The Rhode Home’ NIROPE – Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi – dropped by to discuss their Kashmira collection.

They were joined by Kelly Charlebois about the upcoming Assistive Technology Conference hosted by TECHAccess on Nov. 30th.

For more info from Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

Addition info on TECHAccess RI can be found here: http://www.techaccess-ri.org/