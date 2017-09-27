Gas grills being recalled for leak, flame burst risk

(WPRI) — Saber Grills of Columbus, Georgia, issued a recall Tuesday for a batch of their liquid propane grills and gas regulators which have the potential to leak and cause a flame burst, posing a fire and burn hazard.

The affected items are Model RA329 regulators with a date code between 1120 and 1344. Some were sold with grills, while others were installed to replace previous regulators.

About 18,000 grills were sold at stores like Bed, Bath and Beyond between Sept. 2011 and May 2017, not counting replacement warranty parts or conversion kits.

Consumers are instructed to stop using the grills and regulators and contact Saber Grills at at 866-671-7988 for a free repair kit.