Whether you are in it to dash, sprint, run or walk, the Gloria Gemma Run/Walk Series has something for everyone.

Join the fun on Sunday, October 1 from 9am – 2pm at One Providence Place to help make a difference in the greater Rhode Island area for families and individuals coping with cancer.​

For more information: https://www.gloriagemma.org/flames-of-hope

