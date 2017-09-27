Husband of elementary school teacher denies killing her

Related Coverage DA: Husband charged with killing elementary school teacher

CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts elementary school teacher who was found dead in the home she shared with her husband had confronted him about his alleged drug use before her death, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Vanessa MacCormack, 30, was found dead in Revere on Saturday. Her husband, Andrew MacCormack, 29, was arraigned Wednesday in Chelsea District Court on a murder charge in her death. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

Prosecutors allege MacCormack killed his wife, and then tried to clean up the scene before calling 911. They said she was found strangled with stab wounds on her neck and a trash bag over her head.

Authorities believe the couple’s 1-year-old daughter was home at the time of the killing, said Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum.

Investigators learned that Andrew MacCormack had been spending hundreds of dollars on drugs every week, and his wife found out and threatened to consult a divorce lawyer if he didn’t “shape up,” Polumbaum said.

Defense attorney John Hayes said his client denies killing his wife.

Hayes said the couple was struggling but was going to “look forward to a life together,” The Boston Globe reported.