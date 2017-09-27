In Depth: Centracchio weighs in on potential US military action against North Korea

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Eyewitness News Analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret). was in studio on Wednesday to discuss the “war on words” between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump and the possibility of military action.

Centracchio says the final straw would be if North Korea took a shot or attempted to take down a U.S. aircraft over international air space.

Watch Centracchio’s full interview with Mike Montecalvo above.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.