Mass. State Police add 6 violent suspects to ‘Most Wanted’ list

Related Coverage Man wanted in machete attack on dog, owner

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts State Police pointed out six men Wednesday, all fugitives from justice, facing violent accusations by adding them to the state’s ‘Most Wanted’ list, including a man accused of attacking a dog and its owner with a machete.

Anyone with information about the fugitives is asked to call the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at (800) KAP-TURE (800-527-8873).

All of these men should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Steven C. Touch, 28, is known by multiple names, including Steven Chhon Touch, Steven Choum, Kevin Touch, “Fat Boy,” and “C Sick.” He’s 5′ 7″, 220 lbs., with dark brown or black hair, brown eyes, and numerous tattoos. He’s wanted for murder and related charges for a 2012 home invasion in Billerica that ended in death. Two co-defendants were captured, but Touch remains at large.

Thomas G. Vargus, 45, is 6′ tall, 200 lbs., brown hair with a possibly shaved head, hazel eyes, and numerous tattoos over his entire body, including his face, neck, and scalp. He’s the man accused of the machete attack Sept. 18 in Taunton. The dog had several wounds, and the woman who owns it was also hurt trying to intervene, police said. Vargus’s previous convictions include assault with a beer bottle. He also has ties to Brockton, Cambridge, and Somerville.

Cornel Bell, 46, is also known as Cavin Wayne Lebert, Cornel James, Kerrol Florizel Bailey, Cornel Carara, Bernard Duke Bell, Mark Simmons, Tony Smith, and Anthony Smith. He’s Jamaican, 5′ 4″ tall, 170 lbs, with a dark complexion, black (possibly salt-and-pepper) hair, and brown eyes. He’s wanted for killing his estranged girlfriend, Michele Clark, on August 19, 2017, at her Weymouth home. Bell fled in a stolen pickup truck, which was later found in Florida. He has ties to Dorchester, Florida, and Jamaica.

Daniel J. Christian, 31, is also known as “D.J.” He’s 6′ 6″, 240 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and a muscular build. In Gardner, he’s wanted for following two people in a car, cutting them off, then getting out of the vehicle and firing multiple gunshots at them, back on July 18. Luckily, the victims were not hit. He has ties to Gardner, Fitchburg, Leominster, Lynn, and Dorchester.

Jeffrey Baby Lopez, 27, is also known as “Knuckles.” He’s about 5′ 9″, 170 to 185 lbs., and is Hispanic, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium build. His tattoos include a teardrop under his right eye. He’s wanted in Lynn for multiple violent charges from a January incident where he and several others kidnapped two people, then pistol-whipped, assaulted and robbed them – as well as an October 2016 drive-by shooting. He also has ties to Malden and New York.

Jovett Resende, 28, is about 5′ 9″ tall, 135 lbs., and is Cape Verdean, with black hair and brown eyes. His tattoos include the words “RIP Mizz” and a cross on his right forearm. On August 2, 2017, he’s accused of shooting and injuring a woman in Brockton. The investigation of the shooting resulted in police finding a large amount of narcotics, including the dangerous opioid fentanyl.