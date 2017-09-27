New Bedford hopes to ‘fill the truck’ for Puerto Rico

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The situation in Puerto Rico is growing more desperate in the wake or Hurricane Maria, and New Bedford’s finest are doing what they can to help.

New Bedford police and firefighters, along with United New Bedford and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, are holding a “fill the truck” event Wednesday evening. People can come by police headquarters at 871 Rockdale Ave. and drop off donations between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The following are the items being requested:

Batteries (all types and sizes)

Lanterns

Flashlights

New bed linens

Towels

Blankets

Non-perishable food

Baby formula

Person hygiene products

Baby and adult diapers

Baby and cleaning wipes

First aid kits

Over-the-counter medication

Gloves

Toilet paper

Candles

Matches

Sleeping bags

Tarps

New Bedford police say the items collected will be sent to Puerto Rico by boat or plane.