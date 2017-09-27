New Bedford hopes to ‘fill the truck’ for Puerto Rico

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The situation in Puerto Rico is growing more desperate in the wake or Hurricane Maria, and New Bedford’s finest are doing what they can to help.
New Bedford police and firefighters, along with United New Bedford and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, are holding a “fill the truck” event Wednesday evening. People can come by police headquarters at 871 Rockdale Ave. and drop off donations between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The following are the items being requested:
- Batteries (all types and sizes)
- Lanterns
- Flashlights
- New bed linens
- Towels
- Blankets
- Non-perishable food
- Baby formula
- Person hygiene products
- Baby and adult diapers
- Baby and cleaning wipes
- First aid kits
- Over-the-counter medication
- Gloves
- Toilet paper
- Candles
- Matches
- Sleeping bags
- Tarps
New Bedford police say the items collected will be sent to Puerto Rico by boat or plane.