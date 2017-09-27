Pic of the Day: September 27, 2017

The Pic of the Day for September 27, 2017 was submitted by Mike Geraghty Jr. of Greenville. It shows his son, Miles, jumping off rocks at dusk.

Mike has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.

Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.

Pic of the Day Photos: Fall 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Submitted by Mike Geraghty, Jr. of Greenville. Submitted by Kathleen Santurri of Warwick. Submitted by Peyton Rockcliffe of Swansea.