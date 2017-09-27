Report: Louisville fires Pitino, Jurich amid corruption probe

Related Coverage NCAA assistant coaches among 10 accused of fraud, corruption

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WPRI/AP) — Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and Athletic Director Tom Jurich were both fired Wednesday after the program was linked to a federal corruption investigation, ESPN reports, citing sources.

Louisville has scheduled a news conference during which officials are expected to address the university’s involvement in the investigation, the latest scandal involving the Cardinals men’s basketball program.

Pitino is not mentioned in the federal indictment announced Tuesday that resulted in the arrest of 10 people, including four assistant basketball coaches at major Division I programs.

In the latest investigation, federal prosecutors say at least three top high school recruits were promised payments of as much as $150,000, using money supplied by Adidas, to attend two universities sponsored by the athletic shoe company. Court papers didn’t name the schools but contained enough details to identify one of them as Louisville.

The investigation and arrests come as Pitino and Louisville are appealing NCAA sanctions following a sex scandal that began nearly two years ago.

Pitino has been with Louisville since 2001. He previously coached at Providence College, leading the Friars to the Final Four in 1987, and was the head coach of the Boston Celtics in the late 1990’s.