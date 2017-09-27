Republicans unveil nearly $6 trillion tax cut

Related Coverage Trump, GOP tax plan would cut rates for many Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have unveiled the first major revamp of the nation’s tax code in a generation.

The sweeping, nearly $6 trillion tax cut would deeply reduce levies for corporations, simplify everyone’s brackets and nearly double the standard deduction used by most Americans.

Trump declares the plan would provide badly needed tax relief for the middle class, but there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it actually would affect taxpayers.

There are also major questions about how it would be paid for and how much it might add to the soaring $20 trillion national debt.