PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Suge.

The 1-year-old female is very playful, adventurous and energetic, despite having a leg missing.

PARL says she would do best in a home where she’s the only pet.

If you’d like to meet Suge or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.