Seekonk Police investigate Honey Dew robbery

Seekonk, Mass. (WPRI) – Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday at Honey Dew Donuts on Central Ave.

Police said the suspect entered the business around 3:40 p.m., pulled out a firearm and demanded money from both cash registers before fleeing the scene. It is unclear at this time how much money he took from the registers.

The suspect was described as a white male in his early 20’s, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, a Boston Red Sox baseball hat, sunglasses and had tattoos covering both arms and left side of his neck. He was last seen heading westbound on Central Ave.

Anyone with information about the the suspect should contact Seekonk Police at (508) 336-8123 or email tips@seekonkpd.com.