Shoppers say goodbye to East Providence Benny’s

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The shelves of the Benny’s in East Providence are quickly becoming bare as the store is set to become the retailer’s first location to close down for good.

The Pawtucket Avenue store is expected to shut its doors by 6 p.m. Wednesday, but Eyewitness News has learned it could happen even sooner than that.

The closing would be the first since Benny’s announced earlier this month that it would be closing all 31 of its locations by the end of 2017. A store in Waterford, Connecticut, closed in February when its lease ended, according to Benny’s spokesman Dante Bellini.

Customers on Wednesday said the East Providence store has been pretty well picked over, but they were still able to find some bargains to bring home. The retailer is offering a 40% off discount for all of the merchandise in its stores.

The decision to shut down came as the result of aging ownership and a changing retail landscape, namely the rise of online shopping. Benny’s has a website but has never made online ordering available.

In the above video, Eyewitness News reporter Jared Pliner speaks to to some of the East Providence store’s final customers. He’ll have more tonight starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.