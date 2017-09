PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island’s highest court is considering an appeal by a man convicted of killing a mother of three.

The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case of Daniel Tejada on Wednesday.

He is currently serving a life sentence for the 2015 murder of Ashley Masi.

Prosecutors say Tejada strangled her with a zip tie after meeting her on the website, Backpage.com.

There is currently no word on the the Supreme Court may issue a ruling.