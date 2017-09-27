Woman rescued from water in Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) – Narragansett police and members of the United States Coast Guard rescued a woman Wednesday night after she fell into the water.

Officials say the 20-year-old, who cannot swim, was knocked off the rocks and into the water around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Hazard Rock.

Police on the scene were able to throw her a life jacket, but ended up losing sight of her because of fog in the area.

Around 8 p.m., police put a rescue swimmer in the water who was able to find her. The Coast Guard deployed a 45-foot response boat to the scene and took both the woman and the police swimmer aboard.

Officials say the woman was conscious when rescued, but had no other information about her condition.

There is currently a heavy surf advisory and a dense fog advisory in Narragansett.