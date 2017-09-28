A glass of fall flavors

Fall is in the air…and in our glasses! Jonathan Pogash, The Cocktail Guru shares punch recipes for your next Autumn get-together.
Apple Punch
1 part Rum
1 part apple cider
1/4 part maple syrup
1 part fresh lemon juice
METHOD: Add to punch bowl or pitcher and stir well. Serve over ice.
GARNISH: sliced apples and lemons
Pear Punch
1 part Gin
1 part pear nectar
1 part cinnamon syrup
1 part fresh lime juice
METHOD: Add to punch bowl or pitcher and stir well. Serve over ice.
GARNISH: sliced pears and lime wheels
Cranberry Punch
1 part vodka or tequila
1 part RIPE cranberry blend
1 part spiced liqueur
1 part fresh orange juice
METHOD: Add to punch bowl or pitcher and stir well. Serve over ice.
GARNISH: floating cranberries and orange slices
*TIP: Top any of these off with sparkling wine and add freshly grated nutmeg!