A glass of fall flavors

Fall is in the air…and in our glasses! Jonathan Pogash, The Cocktail Guru shares punch recipes for your next Autumn get-together.

Apple Punch

1 part Rum

1 part apple cider

1/4 part maple syrup

1 part fresh lemon juice

METHOD: Add to punch bowl or pitcher and stir well. Serve over ice.

GARNISH: sliced apples and lemons

Pear Punch

1 part Gin

1 part pear nectar

1 part cinnamon syrup

1 part fresh lime juice

METHOD: Add to punch bowl or pitcher and stir well. Serve over ice.

GARNISH: sliced pears and lime wheels

Cranberry Punch

1 part vodka or tequila

1 part RIPE cranberry blend

1 part spiced liqueur

1 part fresh orange juice

METHOD: Add to punch bowl or pitcher and stir well. Serve over ice.

GARNISH: floating cranberries and orange slices

*TIP: Top any of these off with sparkling wine and add freshly grated nutmeg!