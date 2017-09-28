Allegiant’s inaugural flight lands at TF Green

Related Coverage Allegiant Airlines to land at T.F. Green airport

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Allegiant Air’s inaugural flight landed at T.F. Green Airport Thursday morning.

This comes three months after the airport announced that Allegiant would be offering low cost flights to and from T.F. Green.

The flight came from Punta Gorda Airport in Fort Myers, Florida. The plane and its passengers were greeted with a water salute on the runway.

“We could not wait to get here,” Michelle Whaley of Allegiant said.

The Las Vegas based airline has plans to expand its service in Providence. Whaley said the first flight from Providence to St. Petersburg, Fla. will start later in October, while non-stop flights to Cincinatti, Ohio will begin in November.

“We can not wait to grow this city, we can not wait to add new routes, new destinations,” Whaley said. “We really want to get in the Providence community and we think the Providence community will love our routes as ultra low cost travel.”

The President and CEO of Rhode Island Airport Corporation Iftihar Ahmad said that low cost air fare is exactly what many travelers are looking for.

“I’m I’m hoping that with their low low low fares, that other airlines will react to them and they will lower their fares so all folks can have better fares here than Logan,” Ahmad said.

Allegiant is the third new commercial airline to land at T.F. Green this year, since Norwegian Airlines and Frontier Airlines have also added routes.