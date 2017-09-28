Bomb squad clears suspicious package found in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police are investigating a suspicious package that was found on Arthur Avenue in East Providence Thursday afternoon.

The city’s bomb squad was also called to investigate and found the package did not contain explosives.

“We x-rayed the device. We determined at the end of the day that it was nothing that was dangerous to anybody,” Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal John Dean said. “We cleared the package and we turned the scene back over to the East Providence Police Department.”

Police have not said what was in the package.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene gathering details. We’ll have updates tonight starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.