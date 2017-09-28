Celebrating Watchemoket Square Day!

The Seventh Annual Watchemoket Square Day is coming up this Saturday, September 30, from 11:00am – 4:00pm. The day-long event is presented by East Providence Area Chamber of Commerce and is a celebration of Watchemoket Square’s past, present and future. Most activities are indoors and will take place on or near Warren Avenue (Rt. 6) and Waterfront Drive in East Providence. Open to the public with plenty of free parking and no admission fee. It is a rain or shine event.

Today on “The Rhode Show” we were joined by the Chamber’s Executive Director, Laura McNamara, Executive Chair, Wendy Wood, and of course Biz E Dawg who explained more!

For more info on the celebration, visit https://www.watchemoketsquareday.com/