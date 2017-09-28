Complaint alleges state should collect voters’ personal data

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former gubernatorial candidate Ken Block alleges that Rhode Island violates federal law by not collecting voters’ personal identifying information.

Block announced Thursday he’s contacting the U.S. Department of Justice. He says the state doesn’t collect driver’s license numbers or Social Security numbers from all registering voters, only from voters registering by mail.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea says federal law requires collecting this information from people registering to vote for the first time, if they have it. She says the state’s online voter registration system captures driver’s license information.

Block says the state doesn’t have basic identifying information for thousands of voters in the 2016 general election, violating a 2002 federal law.

The former third-party candidate analyzed voting records for a conservative nonprofit’s controversial report on voter fraud.