Cranston teacher assaulted by former student

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Police say a teacher at Cranston West High School was assaulted by a former student on Friday.

As school was being dismissed, officials say a former student later identified as 18-year-old Adam Yidana entered the school through a door as students were leaving.

Yidana was looking for his former Spanish teacher and when he found her they talked briefly. As he was leaving, Yidana went to give her a hug, but police say this is when he attempted to grab her breast.

The teacher later reported the incident to police and a report was filed. Cranston police found out that Yidana was a UMASS Dartmouth student and lived on campus where he was found and arrested.

Yidana was charged with second degree sexual assault. He was arraigned in Massachusetts court where he waved extradition and is in the process of being transported back to Cranston where he will be held overnight.