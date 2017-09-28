Delta Dental expanding with new Chewsi app

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island’s largest dental insurer is expanding with the launch of a new smartphone app.

Delta Dental of Rhode Island previously branched out into selling insurance in Massachusetts. Now the company is launching an app called Chewsi that allows patients to find and pay for dental services on their phones. It compares Chewsi to Uber or OpenTable.

During this week’s taping of Executive Suite, Delta Dental President and CEO said Joseph Nagle said Chewsi will make it easier for the company to expand into new markets.

“There’s a lot of money and time it takes to set yourself up as an insurance company, and insurance companies don’t address all the needs,” Nagle said. “Chewsi does, and we’re really excited about its prospects.”