Dunkin’ celebrates National Coffee Day

This Friday is National Coffee Day and Dunkin’ Donuts helps us celebrate!

On Friday, September 29, any guest who purchases a medium or larger sized cup of the brand’s signature hot coffee, will receive an additional medium-sized hot coffee for free.

Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating the tastes of autumn with an array of coffees featuring favorite fall flavors. In addition to its popular Pumpkin flavored hot and iced coffees and lattes, this year Dunkin’ Donuts introduced Maple Pecan flavored coffees and lattes, serving a sweet and nutty taste for an exciting way to stay fueled for fall.

To learn more about Dunkin’ Donuts, visit http://www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin’ Donuts blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.