Fall River to keep ShotSpotter program for free

By Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2008 file photo, engineer Stephan Noetzel alerts a police officer to gunshots using ShotSpotter, strategically placed acoustic sensors designed to help police track gunfire in East Palo Alto, Calif. A gunman on the loose in downtown Fresno was intent on killing as many white people as he could, taking down three people in just a few minutes Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Police Chief Jerry Dyer credits the technology that detects the sound of gunshots with allowing police to apprehend the gunman Kori Ali Muhammad just 4 minutes after his shooting rampage began, limiting the carnage to four people in all. (AP Photo/Mathew Sumner, File)

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – ShotSpotter has agreed to let the city of Fall River continue to use the system for free, Mayor Jasiel Correia announced Thursday.

ShotSpotter, which was used as military technology, uses acoustic sensors to monitor a three-square mile section of Fall River for gunshots. The system has been used in the city since 2012.

The system was costing the city $90,000 per year, but Correia said it was giving them too many false alarms and they were prepared to end their contract with the company.

Correia said that the city will be working with ShotSpotter to improve the system’s accuracy.