Fall River to keep ShotSpotter program for free

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – ShotSpotter has agreed to let the city of Fall River continue to use the system for free, Mayor Jasiel Correia announced Thursday.

ShotSpotter, which was used as military technology, uses acoustic sensors to monitor a three-square mile section of Fall River for gunshots. The system has been used in the city since 2012.

The system was costing the city $90,000 per year, but Correia said it was giving them too many false alarms and they were prepared to end their contract with the company.

Correia said that the city will be working with ShotSpotter to improve the system’s accuracy.