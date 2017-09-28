Fire burns through New Bedford apartment complex

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – The New Bedford Fire Department is working to put out a fire in an apartment complex on Tallman Street.

The initial call for a fire came in around 7:20 p.m. One person was on the roof after crawling through a skylight when the fire department arrived.

Hoses from multiple angles. I see four trucks from where I’m standing @southcoasttoday pic.twitter.com/67njhQBl7q — Aimee Chiavaroli (@AimeeC_SCT) September 29, 2017

“He said he couldn’t get out, so our first play was to get the aerial up and get him off,” District Chief Robert Frates said.

Frates said the back of the house was on fire when they arrived on scene. He also said the crews weren’t able to get into the stair wells because they were burning.

“The roof collapsed so now we got to hit hot spots,” Frates said. “We’re going to be here for awhile.”

Still flames on other side of building. City councilors appearing on scene after their meeting @southcoasttoday pic.twitter.com/HuevkNvwvH — Aimee Chiavaroli (@AimeeC_SCT) September 29, 2017

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“I believe it started in the back I don’t know where but when I got here the whole back of the building was on fire,” Frates said.

It is unclear how many families are displaced because of the fire, but the fire department is working on getting the Red Cross to help those families.