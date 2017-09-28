Governor signs bill guaranteeing paid sick time

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Governor Gina Raimondo signed a bill Thursday requiring Rhode Island employers to provide paid sick leave to employees.

The law, which takes effect next year, will require employers to offer their workers at least three sick days per year. This will increase to four days in 2019 and eventually reach five days after that.

The law is a compromise reached after there was push-back against the original version, saying it placed an undue burden on small businesses. Changes to the original bill include an added exemption for businesses with fewer than 18 employees, as well as an incremental increase of days over a period of several years.

Raimondo originally argued in favor of the measure at the beginning of the year during her state of the state address in January.

