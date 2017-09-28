Hasbro looking to move corporate headquarters to Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – The Pawtucket-based toy company Hasbro is considering many options to update their corporate headquarters, including relocating.

According to Hasbro Senior Vice President Julie Duffy, the company is considering renovating the current building in Pawtucket, but moving to a new corporate campus is also being considered.

Duffy says Hasbro is striving to deliver a contemporary headquarters and looking for an option that allows employees to have a connected and flexible work space.