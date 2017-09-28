In the Kitchen: Lobster Ravioli

Executive Chef Waldemar Gomez AKA “Toastie” of Brick House Restaurant & Pub joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to share his Lobster Ravioli recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz.pancetta diced
  • 2 Tbsps minced shallots
  • 1/8 cup english peas
  • 4 ounces Parmesan cheese
  • 3/4 to 1 cup heavy cream
  • Tbl. Spoon of candied walnuts
  • 2 Tbsps butter
  • 1 Lobster tail halved
  • Salt and black pepper to taste
  • 1/2 cup white wine
  • 1/8 cup English peas

Directions:

  1. Place 2 Tbsps of butter In a medium-size saute pan over medium heat, cook the pancetta until it is crisp and has rendered it’s fat.
  2. Transfer the cooked pancetta to a paper towel lined plate.
  3. Add the shallots to the pan and cook until just tender, about 1 minute.
  4. Add the white wine to pan and reduce by half , about 2 to 3 minutes.
  5. Add the heavy cream and simmer until the cream has thickened, another 2 to 3 minutes.
  6. Transfer the pancetta back to the pan, add the fresh peas and simmer for another minute until the peas are warmed through.
  7. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and season well with salt.
  8. Add the lobster ravioli to the pot and cook for 2 minutes or just tender.

