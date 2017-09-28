In the Kitchen: Lobster Ravioli

Executive Chef Waldemar Gomez AKA “Toastie” of Brick House Restaurant & Pub joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to share his Lobster Ravioli recipe.
Ingredients:
- 2 oz.pancetta diced
- 2 Tbsps minced shallots
- 1/8 cup english peas
- 4 ounces Parmesan cheese
- 3/4 to 1 cup heavy cream
- Tbl. Spoon of candied walnuts
- 2 Tbsps butter
- 1 Lobster tail halved
- Salt and black pepper to taste
- 1/2 cup white wine
- 1/8 cup English peas
Directions:
- Place 2 Tbsps of butter In a medium-size saute pan over medium heat, cook the pancetta until it is crisp and has rendered it’s fat.
- Transfer the cooked pancetta to a paper towel lined plate.
- Add the shallots to the pan and cook until just tender, about 1 minute.
- Add the white wine to pan and reduce by half , about 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add the heavy cream and simmer until the cream has thickened, another 2 to 3 minutes.
- Transfer the pancetta back to the pan, add the fresh peas and simmer for another minute until the peas are warmed through.
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil and season well with salt.
- Add the lobster ravioli to the pot and cook for 2 minutes or just tender.
