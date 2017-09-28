In the Kitchen: Lobster Ravioli

Executive Chef Waldemar Gomez AKA “Toastie” of Brick House Restaurant & Pub joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to share his Lobster Ravioli recipe.

Ingredients:

2 oz.pancetta diced

2 Tbsps minced shallots

1/8 cup english peas

4 ounces Parmesan cheese

3/4 to 1 cup heavy cream

Tbl. Spoon of candied walnuts

2 Tbsps butter

1 Lobster tail halved

Salt and black pepper to taste

1/2 cup white wine

Directions:

Place 2 Tbsps of butter In a medium-size saute pan over medium heat, cook the pancetta until it is crisp and has rendered it’s fat. Transfer the cooked pancetta to a paper towel lined plate. Add the shallots to the pan and cook until just tender, about 1 minute. Add the white wine to pan and reduce by half , about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the heavy cream and simmer until the cream has thickened, another 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the pancetta back to the pan, add the fresh peas and simmer for another minute until the peas are warmed through. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and season well with salt. Add the lobster ravioli to the pot and cook for 2 minutes or just tender.

