Judge Ovalles will retire after critical report

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – R.I. District Court Judge Rafael Ovalles has decided to retire rather than continue to fight a disciplinary board’s recommendation that he be removed from the bench, Eyewitness News has learned.

Ovalles informed Gov. Gina Raimondo of his decision in a letter Thursday, and said his retirement will take effect Oct. 31. “The unfolding events during these past few years has led me to conclude that the honorable course of action for my family, our state judiciary and myself is to retire,” he wrote.

In August, the R.I. Supreme Court Commission on Judicial Tenure and Discipline issued a 240-page report that found Ovalles had committed 41 violations of the Rhode Island Code of Judicial Conduct and said he had engaged in “extensive” misconduct. The high court was now weighing whether to remove him.

Ovalles, who immigrated to Rhode Island from the Dominican Republic at age 10, became the state’s first Hispanic judge when he was appointed to the bench in 2005 by then-Gov. Don Carcieri.

After repeated reassignments by Chief Judge Jeanne Lafazia, Ovalles was finally relieved of his duties in December 2015 due to the various complaints about his behavior. The judicial tenure panel held an 18-day hearing into Ovalles earlier this year.

