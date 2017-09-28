Man who led $46M scheme fighting effort to recover money

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A lawyer who masterminded a $46 million investment scheme exploiting terminally ill people is fighting the government’s attempt to recover some of the money he’s been ordered to pay back.

Joseph Caramadre, who’s serving time in a federal prison in Massachusetts, appeared in U.S. District Court in Providence via video conference on Thursday. He was ordered in 2014 to pay $46 million restitution to companies that lost money in the scheme.

The government said in a court filing last year that Caramadre had paid back less than $5,000 of that amount.

Caramadre says the government does not have the right to garnish several accounts in his name. Among the reasons he gave was that he is divorcing his wife and has been ordered to pay alimony.