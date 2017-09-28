PETA offers $5,000 reward for information in abandoned puppy case

Related Coverage Puppies found left for dead in river expected to survive

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) – PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for help find the person or persons who dumped a bag of newborn puppies into the Blackstone River last week.

On Sept. 21, a kayaker heard the puppies coming from a bag floating down the river, about 100 yards south of River Road in Uxbridge. He was able to grab the bag before it went underwater and discovered six 1-week-old puppies inside.

Police are investigating the incident but have yet to make any arrests in connection to the case. PETA is offering the reward to anyone who has information that will lead to an arrest or conviction of those responsible.

Someone dumped these 1-week-old puppies into a river in #Uxbridge, MA 😰PETA offers up to $5K for info. Retweet to help! pic.twitter.com/DIHiqbTt0a — PETA (@peta) September 28, 2017

“It takes a disturbing lack of empathy to pack six newborn puppies into a bag and drop them in a river to drown,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said. “Whoever did this is dangerous, and PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that the perpetrator can be stopped from hurting anyone else.”

Anyone with information on the puppies or knows of a dog in the area who was pregnant should call the Uxbridge Police Department at (508) 278-7755.