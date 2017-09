Related Coverage Seekonk police investigating Honey Dew robbery

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) – Police arrested the man who they suspect robbed a Honey Dew Donuts in Seekonk Thursday night.

The suspect entered the shop around 3:40 p.m. wielding a gun, according to police. He stole cash from the register and ran off heading westbound on Central Avenue.

Police said they have also arrested an alleged getaway driver.

Investigators believe the man may have also held up a Honey Dew in Plainville later that same day.

Honey Dew robbery update: We got him! And his female companion getaway driver! They are innocent until proven guilty, of course. pic.twitter.com/CVMEAujCvK — Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) September 28, 2017