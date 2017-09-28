RI’s Eleanor Slater Hospital issued preliminary denial of accreditation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island’s state psychiatric hospital has been ordered to make immediate changes or else risk losing its accreditation.

The Joint Commission, a group that oversees medical facilities, issued a preliminary denial of accreditation to Eleanor Slater Hospital after conducting a triennial review, the R.I. Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals (BHDDH) said in a statement Thursday. The review team singled out concerns about the possibility that patients there could harm themselves.

“The hospital will remain accredited, but must address the findings,” BHDDH said. A short-term action plan “is being actively implemented,” according to the agency.

The Eleanor Slater Hospital has two campuses, one at the state’s Pastore complex in Cranston and another at its Zambarano facility in Burrillville.

Eyewitness News is speaking to hospital officials about what this means for patients and the community. We’ll have more information for you tonight on Eyewitness News at 10 and 11.