Scituate orchard prepares for apple picking season

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) – Apples at local orchards are growing strong this year after last year’s rough crop.

A freeze in early 2016 ruined many peaches and caused lot of growers to lose half of their apples. Barden’s Family Orchard owner, Gilbert Barden, says this year has not endured any freezes or drought and has brought a fabulous apple season so far.

Barden says the upcoming cooler temperatures and lower humidity bring good picking weather for the weekend.

“My grandfather always said that as soon as a person has to put on a sweatshirt to be comfortable outdoors, that’s when they think apples,” Barden said.

Barden’s Family Orchard has several types of apples available to pick such as honey crisp, red delicious and empire.

The orchard is open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on weekends.