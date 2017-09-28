Share the Coffee Love at Dunkin’ Donuts on National Coffee Day

September 29 is National Coffee Day and Dunkin’ Donuts wants to help you share the love! Friday any guest who purchases a medium or larger sized cup of the brand’s signature hot coffee will receive an additional medium-sized hot coffee for free! “Connecting over coffee with friends, family and colleagues is often a key part of an on-the-go day. This National Coffee Day, we’re celebrating this spirit of sharing by giving our guests a free medium-sized coffee when they buy a medium or larger cup, making it easy and affordable to bring the joy of coffee to their favorite people, or to perhaps keep themselves extra energized to make the most of the day,” said Tom Manchester, Vice President, Field Marketing, Dunkin’ Donuts.

To learn more about Dunkin’ Donuts, visit http://www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin’ Donuts blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.