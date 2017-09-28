Shots fired outside Providence courthouse; 4 in custody

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to the 6th District Court in Providence Thursday after reports of shots fired outside the building.

Police on scene said they’ve taken four suspects into custody.

No one was hit, according to police, and no injuries have been reported.

Court spokesperson Craig Berke said the courthouse was placed on lockdown for a short time but has since reopened.

Police are speaking to eyewitnesses and reviewing surveillance footage as part of their investigation.

