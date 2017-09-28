Swansea man prepares to host Patriots protest

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) – In about an hour, Mark Shane of Swansea will lead a protest against some of the Patriots kneeling during the National Anthem of their Sunday game against the Houston Texans.

Shane is allowing people to burn jerseys of the 17 players who knelt, even though police and firefighters have warned against it.

Police closed the streets in the neighborhood around 5:45 p.m., but Shane says he’s organized shuttles to pick people up from the Swansea Mall for people who want to come.

Shane is a life long Patriots fan and says it was a pre-game sight he never expected to witness.

“To see them do that Sunday when I was at the game, I almost fell out of my seat,” he said. “I’m not saying they don’t have a valid point or they do, I’m saying don’t make it during the National Anthem.”

Shane is inviting people to his home where he has set up chairs and lined his yard with American flags in preparation for the protest.

He does not want people to buy jerseys for the protest just to burn them, but only to bring the jersey if you have one. If not, he asks people to bring clothing items that are Patriots colors and write the players name on the piece of clothing before burning it.

“We are asking people to be respectful and orderly,” he said. “No disruptions please. We love our community in town, we love our country.”

The Swansea Fire Chief previously told Eyewitness News that Shane will not be getting a burn permit for the protest.

Shane says he is following the town guidelines because he will primarily be using the open fire to cook.

“We plan on having some hot dogs and if a few jerseys fall in, what are you going to do?” he said.

He says he is not worried about any counter protests interrupting and says he welcomes all opinions.