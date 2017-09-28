Warwick police cracking down on drivers who don’t stop for pedestrians

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – After four recent pedestrian involved accidents, three of them deadly, Warwick police stepped up patrols on Thursday to warn drivers to pay attention.

Since January, Warwick police have investigated 13 accidents, including those four that involved pedestrians.

“Those numbers are higher than our normal annual statistics,” Major Rick Rathbun of the Warwick Police Department said. “We normally average around 10 per year, so that’s an alarming rate just moving into the year.”

On Thursday, the department’s Traffic Unit conducted a pedestrian crosswalk enforcement at the intersection of Main Avenue and Morse.

The crosswalk at this location was the scene of a pedestrian fatality on May 23.

“We have a decoy officer dressed in bright clothing who enters the crosswalk to make sure that people are complying statutory requirements,” Rathbun said.

The purpose of the enforcement was to educate the motoring public on yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks. During the enforcement, police issued 25 warnings for failure to yield for a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

They also issued 6 citations for various offenses, including speeding.

The Traffic Unit will be conducting many more enforcement actions related to pedestrian safety in the following months.