Your Fall real estate update

if you’re look to buy or sell a home, you may be interested in knowing what is going on with the real estate market this Fall.

Kyle Seyboth from The Seyboth Team stops by The Rhode Show for a fall real estate update.

For more information:http://www.seybothteam.com/

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.